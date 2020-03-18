I got 99 goals but the problem is 1
With Leicester striker Jamie Vardy currently stranded on 99 Premier League goals, which players have failed to reach that magical century mark?
Ralf Fahrmann says a lack of game time convinced him to end his loan stay at Norwich early.
Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has promised the club's fans that he will return to action in much better shape once the suspension is lifted.
On-loan Wigan Athletic defender Leon Balogun has revealed he has been cleared to resume light training after a period of self-isolation.
Leroy Sane admits his extended injury lay-off this season has been the toughest period of his career.
Pep Clotet says his Birmingham players have personal fitness plans during the current break in order to "get back to business" quickly whenever it's required.
Mauro Icardi appears to have ruled out a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain and has his heart set on a return to Italy.
With no football to watch for the timebeing we’ve turned to the Premier League history books to get our fix.
Leicester City have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Gonzalo Plata, but they face competition from a former manager's new club.
FIFA are considering changing their transfer window dates to avoid chaos in elite competitions, but the move could drive financially-stricken clubs to the wall.