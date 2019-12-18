Elliott not far away from first team chance – Critchley

Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley expects teenage prodigy Harvey Elliott to make a first team impact sooner rather than later.

Due to scheduling clashes with the FIFA Club World Cup taking place in Qatar, the Reds fielded a youthful side in their Carabao Cup quarter-final loss away to Aston Villa.

They were beaten 5-0 in convincing fashion but still managed to garner praise for their efforts on the night.

It was Liverpool’s youngest ever line up in a first-team match, with the average age of the starting XI being 19 years and 182 days old.

At 16, winger Elliott was the youngest of those playing and was singled out in particular for his impressive display.

Despite the Reds not enjoying much possession in the game, he gave Villa’s experienced left-back Neil Taylor a tough time and looked like their most obvious threat.

Speaking after the game, Critchley said despite Elliott’s tender years, he expects the starlet to make an impact in Jurgen Klopp’s team sooner rather than later.

“He is not too far because he trains with the first team on a regular basis, so he has had first-team exposure already. The manager and the staff think a lot of him,” he said.

“I thought he was a constant threat, a really good outlet for us. He was reliant on others getting the ball to him, and I thought the service to him was top class as well.”

Elliott has already made a name for himself in the football world in the past year.

He became the youngest player to ever feature in the League Cup last season for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days old.

Then, towards the end of last season, he beat a 12-year record to become the youngest ever Premier League player at 16 years and 30 days.

His potential prompted Liverpool to sign him from the relegated Cottagers, with a fee still not agreed between the two clubs.

Elliott has won eight caps at England Under-17 level, scoring one goal.

However, he may have to wait patiently for his chance in the first team, particularly with the news that the Reds are set to sign attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.