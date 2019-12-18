Reds can buck trend of Premier League failures at Club World Cup

Liverpool

Share







Liverpool can't stop winning at the moment but can they finally end a trend which has seen English sides flop when trying to be crowned club world champions?

It is understandable why the Club World Cup is so lamented by English football fans given it takes place in the busiest month of the year, breaking up the festive feast of football but there would appear to be a similar level of disdain towards the competition from the clubs themselves, and that is reflected in past performances.

Manchester United were the first Premier League side to get a taste of the Club World Cup, then viewed as an exotic extravaganza as the Red Devils jetted off to Brazil mid-season.

As it turned out, the tournament was a disaster for Sir Alex Ferguson’s men as they forfeited their place in the FA Cup to go to South America, only to be eliminated in the group stages, which have since been thrown away with.

Liverpool were next to try their luck in 2005 and at least reached the final in Japan, only to lose out to Sao Paulo 1-0.

United returned in 2008 and made amends for their previous efforts as they beat LDU Quito of Ecuador to be crowned world champions.

Normal service was resumed in 2012 when Chelsea lost 1-0 in the final to Brazilian giants Corinthians, but surely Liverpool won’t suffer the same fate?

Those who have played in the tournament previously, when it was held in Brazil or Japan, have spoken of the harshness of going straight from England to a completely different time zone with no time to adjust due to the jam-packed nature of the schedule.

The 2005 crop of Liverpool players commented on being awake all night the last time they contested the competition in Japan but a move to Qatar, a nation only three hours ahead of the UK, should be to the benefit of the current Reds side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men couldn’t enter the Club World Cup in any better form either having only dropped two points in 17 Premier League games, while they also finished top of their Champions League group.

While they are missing a few individuals through injury with Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho out of Wednesday’s semi-final against Monterrey, they still have more than enough talent to see off their Mexican opponents and Flamengo on Saturday, should they make it through to the final.

However, having the better team hasn’t always equated to success in this competition for the Premier League sides, who have failed to learn the lessons from their European rivals in the past when facing off against teams who take the tournament much more seriously than they do.

In the 15 editions of the Club World Cup, a non-European side has only triumphed four times with only one of those wins coming in the last 12 years.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan have all cruised to the title since Manchester United won the prize in 2008 and Liverpool should make light work of the competition.

They will need the right mindset though and must forget about the fact they are going to be pitched straight back into a title battle – Liverpool’s main priority this season – upon their return. While for the continental sides, the Club World Cup is a swansong before the winter break, there is no let up for the English teams and the Reds can’t afford to get distracted by what’s on the horizon.

Of the four pieces of silverware still open to Liverpool, winning the Club World Cup should be the easiest of the lot to achieve and there can be no excuses should Klopp and co return empty-handed.