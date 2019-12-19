Klopp talks up Keita quality

Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant there is plenty more to come from Naby Keita despite the midfielder being in his best form since he joined the Reds.

The Guinea international scored for the third successive match in a 2-1 victory over Monterrey on Wednesday which booked the Premier League frontrunner’s place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Brazilians Flamengo.

Keita has endured a testing start to his career since joining in the summer of 2018, but having overcome some niggling injuries he is starting to show why the Merseysiders paid £52million for his services.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1207413116302217216

Klopp has been pleased with the former RB Leipzig star’s form and feels there is even more to come from the midfielder.

“Naby is a player who can score goals,” said the manager. “It is not the highest number of games he’s played for us, but he’s scored a lot of goals already, important goals as well.

“Absolutely brilliant how he did that (against Monterrey) – and there is so much more to come. Maybe if you know Naby a bit longer you would say, ‘OK, that looked really good but there is still some space’. That’s absolutely brilliant news for us.”

After Liverpool’s duties in Qatar are complete, the Reds return to Premier League action with a big game on Boxing Day.

The frontrunners travel to the King Power Stadium to face a Leicester City side who sit in second place in the standings.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers has helped the Foxes come on leaps and bounds since his arrival and will be looking to get one over on his former side next week.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have the chance to move 13 points clear at the top of the table and go another major step closer to securing their first Premier League crown.