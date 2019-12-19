Minamino becomes Japan’s latest export to the Premier League

Takumi Minamino will become just the ninth Japanese player to grace the Premier League when he officially joins Liverpool from Salzburg in January.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Minamino will move to Merseyside in the New Year after Liverpool activated his £7.25million release clause and expectations will be high after he impressed against the Reds in the Champions League this season.

Japanese players have enjoyed varying degrees of success in the Premier League in the past, as there have been title winners and multi-million-pound stars from the country, as well as other players whose time in England was as forgettable as it was brief.

Minamino’s move to England means he will become the third Japanese player currently playing in the Premier League.

The longest-serving of those is Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, who has racked up over 150 appearances during his seven years in the top-flight, featuring regularly as the Saints consistently finished in the top half of the standings during the mid-part of the decade.

Yoshida’s involvement under Ralph Hasenhuttl has decreased of late and he will be hoping his most recent Premier League start for the club won’t be his last, as that came in the 9-0 humiliation against Leicester in October.

Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto is the other current Premier League player to hail from Japan, but he is something of a forgotten man at St James’ Park, as he is a striker that can’t get a game in a team that struggles to score goals.

Indeed, the 27-year-old’s only top-flight goal since his arrival at Newcastle came in a defeat to Manchester United in October 2018 and, with just one start to his name this term, his time on Tyneside would appear to be numbered.

Arguably the most successful Japanese player to grace the Premier League was Shinji Okazaki, who played an integral role in Leicester’s historic 2015-16 title-winning campaign.

The 33-year-old featured 36 times that season and although his performances were not necessarily eye-catching, without him the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy wouldn’t have been able to shine in the same way.

Okazaki’s influence waned over the following seasons and he left the club last summer, although he will always be remembered fondly by Foxes supporters.

If Okazaki is Japan’s most successful export to the Premier League than former Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa is the most high-profile.

United paid Borussia Dortmund a reported £12million to secure Kagawa’s services back in 2012 and he, like Okazaki, won the title during his first season at the club.

However, Kagawa struggled to have the same impact on the Premier League as he did in the Bundesliga and he was shipped back to Dortmund for almost half the fee United paid in 2014.

Junichi Inamoto was the first Japanese player to move to the Premier League when he joined Arsenal in 2001.

The midfielder never made a top-flight appearance for the Gunners, but did feature for Fulham and West Brom later in his career, making a total of 66 appearances.

Hidetoshi Nakata was the darling of Japanese football at the turn of the century, although he was past his prime by the time he moved to the Premier League in 2005, with his spell at Bolton lasting just one season and 21 games.

The other two Japanese players to feature in the Premier League only did so briefly and you would be forgiven for forgetting their involvement.

Ryo Miyaichi joined Arsenal as a teenager in 2011 but he only featured once in the league for the Gunners, while he also had forgettable loan spells at Bolton and Wigan.

Kazuyuki Toda starred for Japan at the 2002 World Cup on home soil and he joined Tottenham on loan the following season from Shimizu S-Pulse, although his brief time in North London yielded just four appearances.