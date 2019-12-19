Minamino delighted after Liverpool deal confirmed

Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino says he is "so excited" to play in the Premier League after it was revealed he will join Liverpool on January 1.

Japan international Minamino has played against Liverpool twice this season in the Champions League and although he ended up on the losing side twice, his impressive performances have seen him secure a move to Anfield in January.

The Reds, who lead the Premier League by 10 points from Leicester City, are believed to have paid the winger’s release clause, which is claimed to have been a mere £7.25million.

During his time at Salzburg, the 24-year-old made 199 appearances, scoring 64 goals, while he has earned 22 caps for his country and netted 11 times since making his international debut in October 2015.

Minamino’s move will be completed on January 1 and he will be competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi for a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Reacting to confirmation of the deal, the Izumisano-born star says he is thrilled to be moving to the Premier League and can’t wait to get started for the reigning European champions, who are preparing for the Club World Cup final against Flamengo on Saturday.

Minamino told Liverpoolfc.com: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true. To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.

“I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League. But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Minamino could potentially make his debut in the Premier League encounter at home to Sheffield United on January 2, while the FA Cup clash against rivals Everton three days later is also a possible date for his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt.