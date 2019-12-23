Fresh and in-form Keita can keep weary Reds on track

Liverpool

Liverpool return from Qatar as World Club champions and must guard against mental tiredness and weary legs when they go up against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a virtually box-fresh Naby Keita to call upon for the Boxing Day trip to King Power Stadium, which will be another acid test of his side’s Premier League title credentials.

Although Liverpool are ten points clear of the second-placed Foxes going into the game, a defeat would just leave the door ajar for Brendan Rodgers side – and Manchester City – to close the gap further in 2020.

A win, however, would be a hammer blow to Leicester’s hopes of regaining the trophy they famously claimed against the odds in 2016 and Liverpool couldn’t wish for a better opportunity to get that against opponents who have already begun to falter.

As if spooked by the prospect of facing Liverpool on Thursday, Leicester have dropped five points in their last two matches against lowly Norwich and third-placed City.

But they could yet have the physical edge on Klopp’s side if the German doesn’t carefully manage the workload on the players who beat Flamengo in extra time on Saturday evening.

Keita has started to show the form that persuaded Liverpool to part with a huge sum of money to sign him from RB Leipzig two years ago – and then wait six months to bring him to Merseyside.

The Reds’ next run of fixtures offers the Guinea international a chance to enhance that reputation and make such a mark on what could be a title-winning season that he becomes one of the first names mentioned by fans as contributor to ending the 30-year drought.

He scored and assisted against Bournemouth, hit the back of the net at Salzburg and then grabbed the first in Liverpool’s 2-1 Club World Cup semi-final win over Monterrey.

Hitting form at just the right time perhaps? And there are certainly some big games to come – a Merseyside derby against Everton in a couple of weeks and the visit of Manchester United – still the only club to have taken points of Liverpool in the league this term – later in January are two that should be tailor-made for him.

Klopp named him from the start against Flamengo in Doha and took him off as soon as Roberto Firmino’s goal put Liverpool ahead in extra time – which could be a signal that the German wants to play him against Leicester.

He has only played 104 minutes of Premier League football this season – about half as much as Adam Lallana – but expect that to change over the next month.