Klopp reveals Oxlade-Chamberlain blow

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not feature for the remainder of 2019 after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The England international, who has endured a torrid time with injuries in his career, suffered the latest setback in the Reds’ FIFA Club World Cup final win over Flamengo on Saturday night.

With games to come against Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the month, Klopp has now confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss both matches and it’s not yet certain when the former Arsenal attacker will return.

The Reds boss told his pre-match press conference: “The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged.

“Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don’t know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see.

“No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] that’s clear. Then we have to see how quickly it can settle.”

Klopp has also confirmed he has no injury concerns ahead of a return to domestic action after their efforts out in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool have a 10-point gap between themselves and Leicester going into Boxing Day’s game at King Power Stadium.

The Reds also have a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers’ men, having seen their weekend game against West Ham postponed due to the Club World Cup.

Already in a commanding position, victory for Liverpool on Thursday would pile even more pressure in reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who won’t take the field in their next game until Friday at Wolves.