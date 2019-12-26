Klopp questions criminal schedule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it is a "crime" some teams have to play two games in the space of 48 hours over the festive period.

The festive season always brings a flurry of matches in quick succession and Liverpool know that more than most given they have also had the added distraction of last week’s Club World Cup to contend with in Qatar.

The Reds famously played two matches in the space of two days, with the club’s Under-23s contesting a Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa before the first team took on Monterrey in the Club World Cup just 24 hours later.

However, the Premier League leaders have a three-day break between domestic matches over the festive period, with their Boxing Day trip to Leicester followed by a home clash with Wolves on December 29.

All the latest #LEILIV team news from both sides ahead of tonight's showdown… https://t.co/kCB45SP7Cp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2019

That is not the case for many of the teams in the top flight, with Liverpool’s opponents on Sunday facing less than 48 hours between games.

Klopp has certainly been outspoken on the hectic nature of the festive schedule and he has sympathy for all his fellow managers, as well as the players who have very little time to recover between games.

“None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. Absolutely not OK and we still have it,” Klopp told reporters.

“This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. They are not moaning.

“It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a Premier League game.”

Liverpool could open up a 13-point lead at the top of the standings if they beat nearest rivals Leicester at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, with third-placed Manchester City not returning to action until they take on Wolves at Molineux 24 hours later.