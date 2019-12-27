Alexander-Arnold isn’t broke – so don’t fix him

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s heroics against Leicester have led some to believe he should change position - but that would be unwise.

Jamie Carragher summed things up quite nicely on Twitter during Liverpool’s 4-0 thumping of Leicester on Boxing Day, which took them 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Watching KDB is like having TAA in midfield! https://t.co/3hzqxgX7kv — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 26, 2019

The comparison is clear – the crossing technique, the body shape and the execution are all almost identical to the Belgian playmaker.

At King Power Stadium, the 21-year-old academy product from the West Derby area of Merseyside, perhaps showcased his best performance yet in a Liverpool shirt.

Despite his tender age, there are already many games in which he has shone to iconic level – his involvement in their stirring Champion League semi-final comeback against Barcelona last season a case in point.

What is remarkable about Alexander-Arnold is the sheer of productivity from right-back.

He is already halfway to the number of assists Paul Scholes produced across his entire Premier League career – as a 21-year-old right-back.

And he almost single handedly tore apart the second-best team in the Premier League on Boxing Day, with two assists and a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Even at this early stage in his career, it is almost impossible to see anyone dislodging him in the Liverpool or England team long term.

Which is what makes it so baffling when fans and pundits say he should be deployed as a midfielder.

Alexander-Arnold is in the form of his life and a vital part of the relentless Liverpool machine – why would Jurgen Klopp risk changing the dynamic of his side to put a player in a position he has never played on a regular basis?

Trying to shoehorn players into different positions is something that has historically not worked out for young English players.

Take Phil Jones, for example. Obviously Alexander-Arnold is a far superior player in the technical sense, but when Jones broke into the Blackburn team a decade ago as a central defender, he looked like a Rolls-Royce.

Some thought he could play in midfield, others thought right-back. In the end, he played his football across an array of positions and never produced any consistent form – a player who promised so much has turned into a player who looks surprised to still be playing football.

Of course, that is one example. It is not completely out of the question to say that Alexander-Arnold couldn’t hack the demands of being a midfielder.

But, for now, it would such a bizarre move to move a player, who is arguably the best in the world in his position, to another area of the pitch for no other reason than blind curiosity.

Alexander-Arnold still has areas to work on in his game – defensively his positional sense can sometimes be wayward, and that would be highlighted a lot more if he moved to midfield. At 21, he still needs room to breathe and time to develop.

Yes, he could end up being a wonderful midfielder in years to come, when his game is even more fully fleshed out.

At this moment in time, just let him continue doing what he does best and enjoy this once-in-a-generation talent.