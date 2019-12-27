Reds move to bolster defensive ranks

Liverpool have moved to ease their defensive concerns by recalling Nat Phillips from his loan spell at German club Stuttgart.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings following their 4-0 hammering of nearest rivals Leicester on Boxing Day, but they are still managing a number of injury concerns, particularly at the heart of their back-line.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are currently sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while Fabinho, who is capable of filling in as a central defender, is also still working his way back to full fitness following an ankle issue.

That leaves Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool’s only available senior central defenders, with captain Jordan Henderson having to fill in as an auxiliary defender during the Reds’ Club World Cup semi-final victory over Monterrey last week after Van Dijk suffered a bout of illness.

Klopp has now moved to ease his defensive concerns by recalling young defender Phillips from his season-long loan at Bundesliga Two club Stuttgart.

“Liverpool have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nathaniel Phillips to return from his loan spell in January,” a club statement confirmed.

Phillips made 11 appearances for the German club over the first half of the season, with Stuttgart currently sitting third in the standings and looking well placed to mount a serious promotion charge.

However, they will have to do that without Phillips, who will officially return to Liverpool on January 1 and could feature in their FA Cup third-round clash with Merseyside rivals Everton four days later.

If the 22-year-old does play, it will be his senior Liverpool debut. He was regular for the club’s Under-23s prior to his temporary switch to Germany.