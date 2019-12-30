Klopp urges Reds to fight on

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to keep fighting for points as he believes the Premier League title race is not over just yet.

The Reds may have a commanding advantage at the midway point of the season but Klopp expects to scrap for every point in the second half of the campaign.

An 18th win in 19 matches was achieved after Sadio Mane’s half-volley gave them a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield but Klopp’s side found it tough at times as they restored their 13-point lead at the top.

With second-placed Leicester and Manchester City, in third 14 points adrift, so far behind and Liverpool also having a match in hand, there are few who are doubting the Reds will go on to lift their first title in 30 years.

Even City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded and says their main aim now as far as the league is concerned is trying to pip Leicester into second spot.

However, Klopp is not expecting for it to be a procession from here in, and although he has praised his side’s efforts so far, he wants more of the same in 2020.

“We will be facing teams who will fighting for the league for all they have, and the fight for the Champions League and Europa League has opened up again,” he said.

“We have to be ready. Who cares about points in December? We have just created a basis we can work with from now on.”

VAR dominated the post-match discussion as Mane’s goal was originally ruled out for handball by Adam Lallana by referee Anthony Taylor, only for him to overturn the decision after VAR referral.

Moments later Wolves scored through Pedro Neto only for the equaliser to be chalked off as Jonny’s foot was deemed to be marginally offside.

The Reds are next in action when they entertain Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.