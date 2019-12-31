Alexander-Arnold could be set for decade of success with England

Two former England stars have been singing the praises of Trent Alexander-Arnold claiming he could be in the Three Lions squad for another decade.

Former England boss Glen Hoddle and retired Three Lions striker Michael Owen have been quick to praise the 21-year-old who has made himself a regular in Gareth Southgate’s side over the past two years.

The flying full back has been part of the continuing success at Liverpool and has been a big player as they look to close in on their first ever Premier League crown.

Hoddle believes that there is more to Alexander-Arnold’s game than just defending and getting to the byline, and feels he also posesses the same range and ability when it comes to passing the ball as the likes of David Beckhan, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes used to have.

Hoddle believes that is why he has made the right back spot his own ahead of the likes of Kyle walker and Kieran Trippier.

“He can pass like Beckham, Scholes, Gerrard. He has got wonderful vision and ability to manipulate the ball exactly where it needs to be,” Hoddle said.

“He’s got the world at his feet. He’s an international now, he could play in that role for 10 years plus.”

Alexander-Arnold already has nine England caps to his name but he now looks like he will add many many more to that tally and former Kop hero Owen says he is already in the World Class bracket.

“He’s grown with this team, grown with this manager and got better and better and better,” Owen also told Premier League Productions.

“Now he’s world-class, absolutely world-class as a full-back.”