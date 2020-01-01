Liverpool unlikely to add – Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is “not likely” to bring in further reinforcements to his squad this month.

Klopp was reluctant to make big moves in the summer window which could upset the balance of his squad, adding four fringe players.

Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott, Adrian and Andy Lonergan came in for a total outlay of around £1.3million.

Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino was snapped up last month after Liverpool triggered his £7.25million release clause.

The Japan international isn’t eligible to feature in Thursday’s home meeting with Sheffield United and will have to wait until the FA Cup clash with Everton to make his bow.

Liverpool are in an incredibly strong position as far as the Premier League title race is concerned, 13 points clear of Leicester with a game in hand, and Klopp appears to be happy with his squad depth.

However, the European champions do have a lengthy injury list with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren ruled out of the clash with the Blades.

Indeed, Klopp claims to have just 13 senior outfield players available for their first encounter of 2020.

Klopp said: “We have now 13 outfield players plus now Takumi, but not for this game. We don’t have in all positions massive alternatives, so a few of them have to go again and hopefully they can.”

But despite a busy treatment room, Klopp says further business is unlikely to be done before the transfer deadline on January 31.

The Liverpool boss added: “Every year we have the same situation. It is always tricky – we will probably not be too busy. We will see what happens, but it is not likely.”

The likes of Elliott, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams were named on the bench for the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday and are likely to be in the matchday squad once again.