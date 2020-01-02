Lallana fit but future hangs in balance

Adam Lallana appears to be finally over his long-standing injury woes but still has plenty to do to convince Liverpool to offer him a new contract.

The midfielder has entered the final six months of his current deal at Anfield and boss Jurgen Klopp has been carefully non-committal over his future, well aware the former Southampton man remains on the periphery of his first-choice side and may be keen to move on to secure regular action elsewhere after five-and-a-half years on Merseyside.

There remains little doubt over the England international’s ability and before his injury woes struck he was one of the main creative forces in Klopp’s squad. In the 2016-17 campaign (Klopp’s first full season in charge), he made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and weighing in with seven assists.

To underline how he was progressing at the time, he was also named England men’s Player of the Year in 2016 and appeared to be blossoming into one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

However, injury struck and a combination of hamstring and ankle problems kept him on the sidelines for long periods. Just when Lallana was on the verge of a comeback, he seemed to go down with another niggling injury and it’s fair to say he’s not been fully fit – until now – for the past two years.

In the 2017-18 season, he made just one Premier League start, then only five the next season as he struggled to work his way back into Klopp’s plans.

In the current campaign he is at least beginning to fare a little better and his selection against Wolves on Sunday was his third start in the league and sixth in all competitions.

Lallana also weighed in with the equaliser at Manchester United in October, when it looked like the Reds were going to be beaten for the first time this season, and his performances have been encouraging when he has been involved.

The problem he’s got is that the Liverpool boss just doesn’t trust his injury record and is wary of putting his faith in a player who has played so infrequently, spending more time in the treatment room than the dressing room.

Significantly, when asked about Lallana’s current state and if he will be staying beyond the summer, Klopp was guarded.

He said: “He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential.

“But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further.”

If between now and the end of the season the 31-year-old stays fit, he may well get the new deal he desires. However, another stint on the sidelines will probably signal the end of what will go down as a frustrating spell at Liverpool, where unfulfilled potential will be the over-riding judgement on his time at the club.