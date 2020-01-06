Liverpool linked with Turkish keeper

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu claims Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir this month.

Liverpool’s start to the season was blighted by goalkeeping problems, as regular number one Alisson suffered a calf injury in August, which led to the club signing free agents Adrian and Andy Lonergan.

With youngster Caoimhin Kelleher also on the books at Anfield, the Reds appear to be well-stocked in the goalkeeping department at the moment, but that has not stopped reports linking them with Turkey international Cakir, who has established himself as Trabzonspor’s number one this season.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in his homeland and has been attracting interest from all over Europe, with Agaoglu confirming the youngster is a player that Liverpool would like to sign.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu said.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

It is not yet clear how concrete Liverpool’s interest is in Cakir, as Agaoglu’s comments may have been made more tongue in cheek or used to drive up a bidding war for one of his prize assets.

Cakir certainly would not be the number one if he were to move to Anfield in January, as Alisson currently holds a firm grip on that position, while Adrian has also impressed when filling in for the Brazilian.

Indeed, with only 56 senior Trabzonspor appearances to his name, if Liverpool were to sign Cakir, it is likely to be more for the long-term than the immediate future.

Liverpool have already been busy in the transfer market this month, bringing in Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg, as well as youngster Joe Hardy, who had been playing for Championship club Brentford’s B side.