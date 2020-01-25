Not party time yet for Klopp’s Reds

Liverpool

Share







Liverpool are closing in on their first Premier League title but manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is "no party" in his mind just yet.

The Reds are 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, needing just nine more victories to guarantee a first title in 30 years, having dropped just two points so far this season.

It is not just the league they are excelling in as they are also in the last 16 as they look to defend their Champions League crown and have a fourth-round FA Cup tie at League One club Shrewsbury to on Sunday, so there is the possibility of an historic treble.

But, despite all the plaudits coming their way, Klopp says this is not the time to be celebrating as they have actually not achieved any of their goals yet and must remain focused.

“There is no 10 per cent party in my mind, no 15 per cent, no eight per cent, there is just no party,” he said.

“After Thursday’s 2-1 win at Wolves we had these little meetings where I tell the boys what I think and, to be honest, I had to remind myself to say, ‘congratulations, the result was outstanding’.

4️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague games unbeaten 🔥 WE JUST KEEP GOING ✊ pic.twitter.com/breVP9cH8r — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2020

“It is not that we forget what we have to do better. We are all happy with each other, obviously; in a good place, that is clear, and we were in a good place last year and the year before when we didn’t win anything.

“Anyone in the past who looked like they would win something and then stopped never got rewarded in history.”

Klopp will rest most of his first-team stars for the cup trip to Shrewsbury but is not underestimating their League One hosts.

“Of course it is tough, that’s the really good thing of a cup competition,” he added.