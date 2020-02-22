Wijnaldum – Reds’ honest spirit fuelling title bid

Georginio Wijnaldum says an honest attitude among the Liverpool players has helped create their winning mentality.

The Reds are on the verge of their first ever Premier League title after a stunning season so far in which Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points.

They are only five wins from wrapping up their first top-flight crown in 30 years and Wijnaldum believes the fact the squad are very close off the pitch helps, with a great team spirit fostered by honesty in the dressing room.

The Dutchman says there is a family feeling among the players as they have grown together in recent years and the level of respect among them means they are able to tell it to each other straight, which may sometimes include an uncomfortable home truth.

“We’ve played together a few years already, so we also know each other as people,” he said on the club’s website. “We just have a group that is like friends. With each other, it feels like family.

“Maybe sometimes we have to be fair with each other and say something which the other person might not like. But that helps us also to be a better team. We’re just honest with each other and try to help each other out to do as good as possible.”

Wijnaldum has been a regular for Klopp’s side again this season, starting all but one league game, scoring two goals.

He will line up for Liverpool on Monday night when the leaders host struggling West Ham looking for another win to move closer to the title.

Skipper Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring strain, so Naby Keita or James Milner will likely come into the side for the Hammers’ visit to play alongside Fabinho in the middle of the park.