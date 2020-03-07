Salah’s record arguably makes him Liverpool’s most prolific Premier League marksman

Mohamed Salah made his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool on Saturday and he is arguably the most prolific striker the club has ever seen.

Egypt international Salah marked his century of top flight appearances for Liverpool by scoring an equaliser, as the Reds came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday – a result that has moved them to within three wins of celebrating their first Premier League title.

That strike also means Salah has scored 70 goals in his first 100 top-flight appearances for the club, seven more than any other Liverpool player has achieved after the same amount of games during the Premier League era.

Fernando Torres is the closest rival to Salah, he netted 63 in his first 100 league games for Liverpool, while former Reds greats such as Luis Suarez and Robbie Fowler had scored 62 goals by the time they brought up their century of appearances.

Salah is no stranger to breaking records since arriving at Liverpool from Roma during the summer of 2017 and his goal on Saturday also saw him reach 20 strikes for the season across all competitions – 16 of which have come in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is now the first player since Michael Owen to have scored 20 plus goals in three consecutive campaigns for Liverpool – Owen having achieved that feat between 2000 and 2003.

In fact, Salah’s record across all competitions for Liverpool stands at 91 goals in 143 appearances – a run that includes his strike in last season’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham.

Liverpool have of course had several world-class strikers during the Premier League era, with the aforementioned Torres, Suarez, Fowler and Owen all potentially staking a claim to be the club’s best over that period.

Indeed, Salah’s current team-mates Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could also come into the reckoning but it is difficult to look beyond the former Chelsea player at this stage.

Yes, Salah has only been at Liverpool for less than three years, but having played a starring role in the club’s seemingly inevitable march to a first Premier League title, off the back of helping them to a sixth European crown last term, it seems difficult to argue against the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Who knows, perhaps when Salah does eventually call time on his Liverpool career, he may even be regarded as one of the best players the club has ever seen.