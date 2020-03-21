Ex-boss Evans hopes Liverpool get to play out title-winning season

Liverpool

Share







Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans does not think the club's fans will mind waiting a few months longer to win the Premier League.

The Reds have not won the top-flight title since 1990 when they secured the old First Division crown and the excitment around their first Premier League triumph was building up to fever pitch before the coronavirus struck.

Evans, who won the title during his coaching career but never as manager of Liverpool, hopes to get to see the side finish the season and pick up the title, but understands at the moment there is very little anyone can do.

Evans, 71, told the Daily Mail that the Premier League were right to suspend the action as public health comes first.

“I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to,” he said.

“We are talking about people’s lives and that’s the most important thing.”

Evans worked under Liverpool legends like Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley at Anfield and has seen some great teams grace the famous turf over the years, but he thinks the current side are still a bit special.

Evans was full of praise for the way present manager Jurgen Klopp has inspired the current squad to set the pace in the Premier League and blow all of the opposition out of the water.

We stand together ❤️ You’ll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/s7bDZGin7A — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 20, 2020

Evans added: “This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.

“The biggest thing for us was always to win the league. Bill Shankly said it was our bread and butter and I believe it always should be.”