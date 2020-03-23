Alexander-Arnold vows to stay at boyhood club Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says he has no plans to leave the club and has hinted he may end his career as a one-club man.

The 21-year-old graduated from Liverpool’s academy in 2016 and has since become one of the mainstays in the first team.

Alexander-Arnold, who was born in Liverpool, has made 125 appearances for the Reds in four seasons. While he has only scored six goals, his assist record continues to defy the odds.

He already has 12 to his name this season and the Liverpool ace is creating more chances from right-back than many attacking players.

Alexander-Arnold now averages an assist nearly every three games and that record rivals the likes of David Beckham, David Silva, Steven Gerrard, Cesc Fabregas and Ryan Giggs.

Due to his form, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are destined to make a bid in the future, but Alexander-Arnold has tried to reassure the club’s fans he wants to stay put.

He told GQ Magazine: “It’s not something I’ve ever really thought about. I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them.

“I’ve always played for them. So I’ve never had that reason to think about it. Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m a Liverpool player. I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city. So, no, why would I think about that?”

In recent years, Liverpool have already lost the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to their European rivals, but Jurgen Klopp now seems to have built a winning culture on Merseyside.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and they look set to win their first ever Premier League title once the season resumes.

At just 21, Alexander-Arnold has already won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He looks set to add to that haul in a few months’ time.

He was not part of England’s team that made the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 although he is set to start at the European Championship in 2021.