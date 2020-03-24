Klopp still has plenty to prove at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp biggest test since becoming Liverpool manager will come at the end of the current campaign.

Klopp earned legendary status amongst the Liverpool faithful last season after guiding them to the Champions League title.

Winning the European Cup would be regarded as the pinnacle for most clubs but Liverpool, who have lifted that trophy on six occasions, would rather have won the league title.

They have never won the Premier League since its inception and last lifted the English top-flight title in 1990, but that 30-year wait to rule England is almost over.

A plethora of managers have arrived in the hope of delivering the elusive piece of silverware, some getting closer than others, but all have failed to end a campaign on top – until now.

The current break in domestic action due to the COVID-19 pandemic looks set to merely delay the inevitable with Liverpool sitting 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool have been dominant in 2019-20, losing just once, and Klopp has undoubtedly written himself into club folklore.

Klopp took the reins at Liverpool in 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers, and has spent the past five years carefully assembling a formidable outfit.

After slotting together all the right pieces of the puzzle, glory is on the horizon, but what lies beyond that is set to test the German.

He won back-to-back Bundesliga titles during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund, retaining the majority of his key players after the first success, but that might not be the case at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been crucial to Liverpool’s prosperity but reports suggest they are wanted elsewhere.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with their services and the lure of playing for either of the Spanish giants may be too hard to turn down.

Indeed, several players may feel the time is right to move on in search of a new challenge after enjoying so much success on Merseyside.

The modern game doesn’t lend itself too much to loyalty so why would it be any different at Liverpool?

Of course, Klopp has a reputation for being a fantastic motivator and man manager but the 52-year-old is hugely demanding.

Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest mangers to have ever graced a dugout, although Liverpool fans would only admit this through gritted teeth.

The Scot led United to 28 major pieces of silverware, winning the Premier League on 13 occasions and the Champions League twice.

He wasn’t afraid to cut big players from his squad and was a master of regeneration, seemingly knowing when it was the right time to move people on.

Klopp will always be regarded as a hero to Liverpool fans but, like Ferguson, he must think carefully about how he keeps the club at the highest level for years to come.