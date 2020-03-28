Klopp looks ahead to eventual football return

Liverpool

Share







Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his belief that football matters little at the moment but admits he is looking forward to its return eventually.

The Liverpool boss is following government advice like the rest of the public and is staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp will obviously be hoping the Premier League campaign can resume as the Reds are on the verge of winning the title, needing just two more wins from their remaining nine games, but global sport has virtually been halted and there remains plenty of uncertainty over when the action will resume.

Officials in England have said all games have been postponed until April 30 but there is an expectancy that date will be extended. The FA and Premier League, along with clubs, have all made it clear they do want to finish the current season and there is a tentative plan in place to get it wrapped up by the end of June but no-one can be sure of what’s going to happen.

Klopp knows the priority now is for everyone to stay at home and stop the virus spreading.

He told the Liverpool website: “We have to make sure we do the best possible for all the people out there. You hear now more and more it’s not only the elderly and weaker – it’s not only that, there are younger people involved who can die of it as well.

“It’s not about that, it’s about just, show heart and a bit of sensibility and do the right thing: stay at home as long as we have to.”

There will come a time when football is back on the agenda, though, and the German admits he will relish it when Liverpool and everyone else can get back out on the pitch.

He added: “At one point we will play football again as well, 100 per cent. I couldn’t wish more for it because of a few really good reasons, how you can imagine. I can’t wait actually, but even I have to be disciplined and I try to be as much as I can.”