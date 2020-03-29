Liverpool relief as Real Madrid switch transfer targets

Liverpool may be able to breathe a sigh of relief following reports Real Madrid could drop their interest in Sadio Mane.

The Reds strike ace is known to be high on the wanted list of Los Blancos, and Liverpool could have been facing a battle to keep hold of the player when the transfer window opens.

Mane has been sensational for Jurgen Klopp’s men again this season and there is no way that Liverpool would entertain the idea of letting him move on at the end of the campaign.

However that would not stop Real from making a move. They will have noticed how Barcelona eventually landed Philippe Coutinho and would continue to push for a move for Mane if they were desperate to get him on board.

As happy as he is with life at Anfield, it has also been suggested that Mane would be open to a move to the Bernabeu.

Any player could have their head turned by the prospect of playing for Real, and it would appear that Sane is no different if the chance to make a move came along.

"I think Sadio Mane will go to Real Madrid" 💰 Momo Sissoko says Zinedine Zidane 'really rates' the Liverpool star 👀 — Goal News (@GoalNews) March 24, 2020

However the Sunday tabloids are now claiming that Real have cooled their interest in the Senegal international and have instead turned their full focus to strike starlet Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has been a goalscoring sensation this season, firstly for Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, who faced Liverpool in the Champions League this season, and now for Dortmund, who he joined in the January transfer window.

His stay with the Bundesliga club could be a brief one though as Real have identified him as their top transfer target and are ready to offer £50million to get a deal done.

BVB would find that hard to turn down and Liverpool will be hoping a move goes ahead and they keep away from Mane.