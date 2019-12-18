Sane pondering Bayern option

Leroy Sane is reportedly reconsidering whether a move next summer to Bayern Munich is in his best interests, sources close to the Manchester City winger say.

The Germany international was a major target for the Bavarian giants before injuring cruciate knee ligaments playing in the season curtain-raiser Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s team have certainly missed his rapid flank raids, although the £130m-rated forward posted Instagram footage this week of him training outdoors for the first time since his cruel blow at Wembley back in August.

Reports in Germany have continued to state that the 23-year-old is still coveted at the Allianz Arena next year, with Bayern’s board convinced they could even get the former Schalke starlet for below £100m, once he proves his overall fitness again.

Sources close to Sane, however, are now hinting the German is having second thoughts about moving back to his homeland, with an English girlfriend and new baby also now factored into the equation.

The City favourite is also said to be ‘unimpressed’ with the current state of the Bayern team, who are struggling down in fifth position in the Bundesliga table.

PEP 💬 (On @LeroySane19 recovery) It is the next step to go on to the pitch, then he will train with us and then full sessions. That would be great for us. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 17, 2019

Sane allegedly does not want to join a team in major transition – especially if Bayern are unable to afford to add to his quality next summer.

The Citizens are desperate for their man to stay and have made it abundantly clear to his representatives that their offer of a five-year deal worth £200,000-per-week remains on the table.

It would make Sane one of the highest-paid players on the roster at the Etihad, having snubbed their overtures to pen a new agreement for the last 18 months.

He has less than two years left on his present deal but Sane has had plenty of thinking time whilst sidelined, which could yet leave officials in Munich cursing.

City signed Sane from Schalke for £38m in 2016, with the club’s top-brass adamant he is now amongst the top echelon of young footballers around the world, which explains their own continued charm offensive to keep him seated in Manchester.