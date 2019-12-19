City eye Martinez as Aguero replacement
Representatives of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez reportedly met with Manchester City officials following Sunday's Premier League victory over Arsenal.
The highly-rated Argentina striker Martinez is currently hot property, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be readying big-money bids next summer.
Martinez has notched 13 goals in 22 appearances for Inter this term and has a clause in his present contract that can see him leave for £110m during the first two weeks in July.
Inter in recent weeks have attempted to get the player to sign an improved deal to get rid of the trigger price, with an improved salary of £120,000-per-week currently sat on the table.
However, it’s understood his advisers were in London last weekend seeing Pep Guardiola’s team run out comfortable 3-0 winners over the misfiring Gunners, speaking afterwards to members from City’s staff.
The Citizens are actively scouting Sergio Aguero’s long-term successor, with the club’s record goalscorer not expected to extend his stay when his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.
Aguero has done it even better way. All rounder 🔥 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/F04qMEMaUA
— Man City Report (@ManCityReport2) December 11, 2019
There are suggestions the South American has personally flagged up Martinez’s potential to his superiors and City’s scouts in Italy are now in regular attendance at the San Siro.
‘Kun’ has struck up a friendship with the powerful 22-year-old, which could yet prove a useful ace up the sleeve for Guardiola, should he decide to move forward on a concrete offer next summer.
The Manchester giants are acutely aware they will eventually need to spend big on an Aguero replacement – although City insiders revealed this week Guardiola may have as much as £300m to spend on overhauling his squad over the next 12 months – with Martinez’s camp seemingly already trying to position their client near the top of his shopping list.
Inter Milan are eager not to lose on half of their potent strikeforce – alongside Romelu Lukaku – and have reportedly pointed towards any interested clubs towards the £93.4million release clause in his contract.