City eye Martinez as Aguero replacement

The highly-rated Argentina striker Martinez is currently hot property, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be readying big-money bids next summer.

Martinez has notched 13 goals in 22 appearances for Inter this term and has a clause in his present contract that can see him leave for £110m during the first two weeks in July.

Inter in recent weeks have attempted to get the player to sign an improved deal to get rid of the trigger price, with an improved salary of £120,000-per-week currently sat on the table.

However, it’s understood his advisers were in London last weekend seeing Pep Guardiola’s team run out comfortable 3-0 winners over the misfiring Gunners, speaking afterwards to members from City’s staff.

The Citizens are actively scouting Sergio Aguero’s long-term successor, with the club’s record goalscorer not expected to extend his stay when his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.