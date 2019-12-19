No Arteta update says Guardiola as City ease through

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there is nothing further to report on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal look to appoint him as their new boss.

Reports are growing that Arsenal plan to unveil the 37-year-old as their new head coach on Friday, but as things stand, the Gunners have yet to make formal contact with City over a deal, and a compensation figure has yet to be agreed.

City are said to have become very agitated with Arsenal’s handling of the situation, and Guardiola himself was showing signs of frustration when he addressed the media after a 3-1 win over Oxford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

A Raheem Sterling double sent the Premier League champions into the last four of the competition for a third straight season, where they will play Manchester United over two legs.

Talk ahead of the fixture centred on Arteta, who was alongside Guardiola in the dugout at Kassam Stadium and the City manager could not shed any light on who will be Unai Emery’s successor at the Emirates despite reports insisting it will be his number two.

“There was no change. I don’t have any news,” he said. “We prepared the game as best as possible. Before, during and now after and we did it.

“I spoke yesterday, my press conference I had 48 questions and 35 were about Mikel so I don’t have to say anything more until there is news. When there is news, in my next (press) conference when you ask me something I will answer.”

Meanwhile, City had to work for the win. When Matty Taylor cancelled out Joao Cancelo’s first-half opener a mere 21 seconds into the second period, the hosts dreamed of an upset, but Sterling ruined those hopes as he tapped home Angelino’s cross in the 50th minute.

He added another from Gabriel Jesus’ centre 20 minutes later, but the U’s did not let it deter them and missed several late chances to set up a grandstand finish.