Sterling focused on trophies

Raheem Sterling took his Manchester City goal tally for the season to 18 with a brace in the 3-1 win at Oxford on Wednesday night.

However, the England international has insisted that he would rather win trophies than finish at the top of the club’s goalscoring standings this season.

The Three Lions attacker captained the visitors at the Kassam Stadium and scored twice after half-time to keep the Carabao Cup holders on course to win the competition for a third straight season.

Pep Guardiola’s men have since been drawn to face local rivals Manchester United in the last four, with the first leg taking place next month.

With Argentine striker Sergio Aguero out injured, Sterling stepped up again to add to Joao Cancelo’s 22nd-minute opener, which had been cancelled out by Matty Taylor’s strike 21 seconds into the second period.

In the battle to finish as City’s top goalscorer this season, the ex-Liverpool winger moved five ahead of his team-mate Aguero with this cup double.

But when asked about that target, Sterling told Sky Sports: “It (finishing above Aguero) would not mean anything without silverware and then I’ll be happy with my goal tally after that.

“Every competition we’re trying to compete in. It’s not just the Premier League, which I know that looks out of reach but we’re looking to get to finals in this, the FA Cup and even the Champions League.”

While Guardiola selected Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Angelino, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cancelo and Claudio Bravo for the quarter-final tie, he also handed opportunities to youngsters Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis as well as first-teamer Phil Foden.

For England Under-21s star Foden, it was a third consecutive start, but 17-year-old Harwood-Bellis was making just his third senior appearance for City.

The centre-back caught the eye of senior statesmen Sterling and received not only his man of the match award but high praise.

Sterling added: “I thought Taylor did brilliant. He was fantastic. He won his headers, won his duels and I had the easy job.”

City are next in action on Saturday when they play hosts to Leicester City in a Premier League battle between third and second in the table.