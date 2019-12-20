Manchester City v Leicester City Team News

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero and John Stones look set to be available for Manchester City after injury as the champions welcome high-flying Leicester to the Etihad Stadium.

The City duo have been back in training this week after respective thigh and hamstring issues and could be part of Pep Guardiola’s team on Saturday evening.

Both players have completed two training sessions this week and, although that may not be enough to persuade Guardiola to start them, Aguero’s presence on the bench could be massive as City look to close the gap on the second-placed Foxes.

David Silva, however, has not taken part due to a knock and remains a big doubt.

The veteran Spaniard sustained a leg injury in the Manchester derby last month.

Long-term absentee Leroy Sane (knee) has started light training again, but is still expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Fernandinho, among eight players rested by Guardiola for City’s 3-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Oxford on Wednesday, are all expected to return.

Pep Guardiola on injuries: "Sergio Aguero is training, David Silva is out but John Stones also participated in two training sessions." pic.twitter.com/Ou92xtlxwO — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 20, 2019

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that none of his players picked up knocks in their midweek Carabao Cup last-eight victory at Everton.

The Northern Irishman indicated that everyone who was available to him on Wednesday would be up for consideration again on Saturday.

Leicester only made three changes for the clash with the Toffees, with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Jonny Evans among a raft of key players that were involved.

“I want to win every game,” replied Rodgers to a question of whether he rotated his side enough at Goodison Park.

“We’ll pick a team that we believe can do that on Saturday. Everyone is fit and fine and ready – we have a clean bill of health.”

Matty James is back in training with the squad following a long-term Achilles injury, but is “not at the stage where we can think about games”, according to Rodgers.