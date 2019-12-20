Will it be a third Premier League title for Manchester City this season?

Manchester City

Share







The 2018-19 Premier League season came to an end with Manchester City picking up their second title in succession.

This was why all betting sites again had them as favourites for a victory next season. However, it was far from plain sailing for City last season, as recent Champions league winners Liverpool continued to battle until the final game of the season.

City finished on 98 points from the 38 fixtures, which is a remarkable haul and just two short of their record breaking 100 point total the previous season. Their 198 points in two seasons is also unheard of, so it is little surprise they went into this season as the team to beat. Since Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad, he has transformed them into playing possibly the most attractive attacking football on the planet, so it is exciting times moving forward for the club.

The Premier League title will be expected at City but the main aim for the next two seasons will certainly be to finally land a Champions League title. In comparison Liverpool continue the wait to finally land a Premier League title following the near miss last season. It saw them post an incredible season, finishing with 97 points from the 38 fixtures. This included winning 30 games, drawing seven and losing just one. This loss of course coming against City at the start of January, which in the end was the difference between the two sides.

Manchester City also won their final 14 games in the Premier League, which just shows the level of ability and performance they produced throughout the season. This is another reason why they were again expected to land the Premier League crown.

Liverpool will again be the main dangers to City and continue to improve rapidly under Jurgen Klopp. He is set to sign a new deal at the club following leading Liverpool to their sixth Champions League title, and second final in succession. They have bridged the gap to City and both sides will be expected to battle it out again this season.

Tottenham will also be hopeful of posting a better showing next season. They reached the Champions League final last season, so will now be looking to improve upon this domestically, as the club continues to grow. They finished in fourth last season but 26 points behind Liverpool, which just shows the gap they have to bridge and just how far ahead City and Liverpool are at present.