City not giving up on title says Mendy

Manchester City

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy says Pep Guardiola’s men have not given up hope of winning a third straight Premier League title.

City have it all to do as Liverpool remain firmly in the box seat, but Mendy insists they are not ready to concede the title to Jurgen Klopp’s men just yet.

The champions remain a distant 11 points behind the runaway leaders – who also have a game in hand – despite an impressive 3-1 victory over second-placed Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy put the visitors ahead with a typical breakaway strike but, with Kevin De Bruyne outstanding, City roared back with goals from the similarly eye-catching Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus.

City are now just one point behind the Foxes, who Mendy hopes can return to winning ways when they host newly-crowned Club World Cup champions Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Asked if Liverpool can still be caught, Mendy said: “Of course. If not we would stop playing now and give the cup to Liverpool. We need to try to fight until the end and we will see what happens.”

Mendy admits Leicester are a quality team and has suggested he will be a Foxes fan for a day when they take on Liverpool on Boxing Day.

City’s performance was hailed by manager Pep Guardiola as one of their best of the season. Coming after last week’s comfortable 3-0 win at Arsenal, City have recovered well from their damaging derby loss to Manchester United earlier this month.

Christmas week is tough, however, with Friday evening’s clash at Wolves followed less than 48 hours later by the visit of Sheffield United.

“It is important to keep going,” said left-back Mendy. “In the Premier League we need to try to take the three points in all the games. Last year we lost a lot of points at this time. This year we are more focused and I think it is a very crucial moment for the league.”

Leicester had a six-point advantage over City a week ago but that has been slashed to just one over the past two games.