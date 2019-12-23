Guardiola hints at City stay

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola says he is "incredibly good" at Manchester City and wants to continue as manager beyond the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Guardiola was appointed City boss in 2016 and he has enjoyed fantastic success during his time at the Etihad Stadium, winning back-to-back Premier League titles and League Cups over the past two seasons.

The Spanish tactician, who has also managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich, also delivered the FA Cup in the 2018/19 campaign, which completed the domestic treble for the Citizens, while the Community Shield was won in 2018 and 2019.

Right now, it looks unlikely the blue side of Manchester will be winning the title for the third straight season as they sit 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

However, Champions League glory could be on the cards after Guardiola’s men topped their qualifying group, setting up a last-16 clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

There have been doubts as to whether the City boss will remain at the helm next season, with reports claiming he will walk away from the job no matter if the club conquer Europe or not.

Guardiola was quizzed about his future on Monday and he insists he is happy with life in Manchester right now.

“I think this is my fourth season, next season will be the fifth because I try to stay next season,” he said at his press conference. “It is a long time. I have answered this question recently many times, I am incredibly good here. I have to see if I deserve a new contract.

“The level has increased a lot and expectations are higher and we have to see if we can handle it. It is not just up to me. Now we have a break with the family and prepare Wolves and the rest. We have time to think about it in the future.”