Guardiola calls on City to display mental strength

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has called on Manchester City to remain mentally strong after their collapse at Wolves virtually ended their Premier League title hopes.

The defending champions lost a 2-0 lead to slump to a 3-2 defeat on Friday after playing almost 80 minutes with ten men following Ederson’s red card.

Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute strike capped Wolves’ comeback after Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez had hauled the hosts level.

Raheem Sterling’s brace – including a rebound from a twice-taken penalty – had put City in control, but they now sit third, 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and having played a game more.

Guardiola said: “For the players it hurts a lot, to lose in the last three, four, five minutes always hurts. I don’t have anything to say.

“We have to stay mentally strong because in less than two days we have another one (against Sheffield United).

“We are used to being at the top fighting and now we are far away. We have to adjust mentally to the situation and prepare for the next games.

“We have to move on. The first season was quite similar to now but in the second and third seasons we were there all the time and winning a lot of games.”

Wolves face a Football Association investigation after a hip flask was thrown from the stands in the aftermath of Sterling’s first goal.

The PA system at the ground also warned fans during the game they faced punishment if caught throwing objects.

It was one of a number of flash points during the first half, with goalkeeper Ederson dismissed for fouling Diogo Jota after 12 minutes.

VAR awarded the visitors a penalty after Leander Dendoncker brought down Riyad Mahrez, with Sterling eventually scoring after Rui Patricio twice saved from the spot. He grabbed his second five minutes after the break before Wolves’ comeback.