Pep thanks City stars as Premier League record set

Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola paid tribute to his players for picking up a hard-earned win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Spaniard also credited his players and staff with helping him become the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 100 victories, as he reached yet another impressive milestone in his tenure.

City bounced back from Friday’s late defeat at Wolves by ending Sheffield United’s 11-month unbeaten away run with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

But the reigning champions were made to battle for it before second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

It meant Guardiola had reached his century in only 134 matches, beating Jose Mourinho to the mark by eight games and Jurgen Klopp by 25.

“This achievement is a compliment for the club, the staff,” Guardiola said. “One hundred victories in 134 games, only 34 where we (didn’t win), it is an incredible achievement for this organisation, for all the staff and the people who did it.

“I’m alongside prestigious managers and clubs, and City is there and in front of them and that means what we have done in three seasons is incredible. Especially in the Premier League where you have to be consistent, we are all delighted with this achievement.”

The 100th did not come easily against a Blades side who edged the first half, seeing a Lys Mousset strike chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside, while they had complaints about Aguero’s opener after referee Chris Kavanagh appeared to impede John Fleck in the build-up.

Guardiola was particularly pleased with his players as they had less than 48 hours to prepare for the game against one of the most physical sides in the division, and managed to come out on top and with all three points.