Xavi tips City to go all out for Champions League glory

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez expects Manchester City to prioritise the Champions League during the second half of the season.

City’s hopes of winning a third successive Premier League title appear to be all but over, as they will head into the New Year trailing runaway leaders Liverpool by 14 points and they have also played a game more than Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers.

The Citizens could of course still enjoy a successful season, as they are through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and will begin their FA Cup campaign with a third-round tie against League Two outfit Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side also have a mouth-watering Champions League tie with Real Madrid on the horizon and Xavi, who won two European titles under Guardiola at Barcelona, feels his compatriot will prioritise that competition over the coming months.

“Pep is a born winner,” the Al Sadd manager told the Daily Mirror.

“It will hurt him that Manchester City are so far behind Liverpool in the league – and he won’t give up.

“He will be realistic, though. The gap is a big one and at the moment it doesn’t look likely that they can make it three titles in a row. With that in mind, I think there’s a big chance Pep will prioritise the Champions League.”

