Guardiola happy as City progress past Vale

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted to be in the next round of the FA Cup after seeing off the threat of League Two side Port Vale.

Tom Pope delighted around 8,000 travelling Vale fans when he cancelled out an Oleksandr Zinchenko strike at the Etihad Stadium, but the holders came through to win Saturday’s third-round tie 4-1.

Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet for City in a convincing win over the Potteries based outfit.

City boss Guardiola was happy to overcome a potential banana skin and says he enjoyed playing host to lower division opposition.

The Vale players were invited into the City dressing room after the game in a show of class by the Premier League champions, and Guardiola says it was a good atmosphere all round.

“It was a pleasure. It is nice for us to be a host for these clubs in League Two, who are struggling and can come here and play,” he said.

“Players meet with players and realise at the end we are the same. We play at a different level but in the end the dreams are the dreams.”

Guardiola, who made seven changes, was pleased with the final outcome and happy to be in the next round following a heavy fixture schedule.

Harwood-Bellis’ goal was a first in senior football for the 17-year-old defender but it was a fortunate deflection off a Stones shot.

Guardiola said: “It is a little bit of a weird goal, but in the end it was a goal. But the important thing is he played at a good level. Eric (Garcia) and Taylor, both are young and have played more than well.”

City are back in action when they face arch rivals Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.