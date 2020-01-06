Holders Man City handed another Cup home tie

Manchester City

Holders Man City have been drawn to face Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After seeing off League Two Port Vale in round three, Pep Guardiola’s men will now play host to Championship opposition, in the shape of Scott Parker’s Cottagers.

Fulham knocked out Premier League opposition in the last round, with a 2-1 success over Aston Villa, but this will pose a much sterner test for the side currently sat fifth in the Championship.

#FACup 4th Rd draw Tie No. 13@ManCity v @Fulham#Citizens v #Cottagers#PremierLeague v #EFL C 3 previous FA Cup games, one win apiece, last met in 1913/14 Man City have made R5 in each of last 4 yrs, Fulham just once in R5 last 8 yrs pic.twitter.com/BrosN3QUti — FA Cup Factfile (@FACupFactfile) January 6, 2020

Other standout ties include a trip to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury for Premier League leaders Liverpool. The last time the Reds met Bristol City was in the FA Cup in the 1993/94 season, when the Robins won 1-0 at Anfield in a replay.

The only definite all-Premier League tie will take place will take place at Turf Moor, as Burnley and Norwich meet.

The lowest remaining team left who are certain of a spot in round four are Northampton Town and the League Two outfit have been rewarded with a home tie. Keith Curle’s men have been drawn to face Derby County and will welcome Wayne Rooney to Sixfields.

Carlisle, currently 21st in League Two, face a third-round replay with Cardiff – the winner of that tie face a fourth-round trip to Reading or Blackpool.

The full fourth round draw is below, with the ties set to be played between Friday January 24 and Monday January 27.

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool