No problems over new Fernandinho deal

Manchester City

Fernandinho will not need to take a reduction on his present salary, with the veteran poised to agree a new deal to stay at Manchester City in the coming days.

The Brazil international feared he would be forced to move on after seven years at the Etihad, with his contract due to elapse this summer.

There were reports over the festive period that the influential 34-year-old would be asked to accept a 40% pay cut on his existing £110,000-per-week wages.

However, senior City insiders have stated the Samba ace, who boss Pep Guardiola has been forced to convert from a holding midfielder to the centre of his defence due to injuries this season, will see his pay remain the same.

It is understood Fernandinho, who moved to the Citizens from Shakhtar Donetsk for £30m back in 2013, has quickly told his employers that he would be happy to pen a 12-month agreement, with no further obstacles expected.

City are aware Paris Saint-Germain have been hovering in the background, with the wealthy French outfit letting it be known they would gladly take him on a free transfer.

Fernandinho, though, remains a big voice in Guardiola’s dressing room, another reason why his manager has urged the club’s paymasters to retain his services for a further year.

City cannot afford to lose another experienced head, with veteran midfielder David Silva moving on at the end of this campaign after a distinguished decade at the Etihad.

Fernandinho also remains one of the fittest players in the City squad, with a feeling he still has a couple of years left playing at the highest level.

The softly-spoken South American has made 303 appearances and won 11 trophies during his time at City, and Guardiola has promised there will be plenty of continued playing opportunities next term.