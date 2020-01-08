Fernandinho expects to remain at the Etihad

Manchester City

Fernandinho has revealed that he is on the verge of extending his contract at Manchester City for at least one more year.

The 34-year-old is due to fall out of contract at the end of this season but both parties have been keen to see the relationship extended beyond this summer.

The Brazil international has been a vital part of the Citizens set-up since he arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 for £30million, helping the club to win three Premier League titles and four EFL Cups.

Under current boss Pep Guardiola, Fernandinho’s versatility has proven vital to the Spaniard’s plans, helping him plug gaps in his defence as well as operating at a high level in his preferred defensive midfield role.

🗣️ @DeBruyneKev on @fernandinho: “Dinho can play everywhere. Since I came here he’s been really under-rated. He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and now he just comes in as a central defender and does what he does…”#MCFC pic.twitter.com/xaccyd1rKL — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 8, 2020

In the absence of Aymeric Laporte, who has been missing since August with a knee injury, the South American has been asked to play exclusively as a centre half this season.

Guardiola has been full of praise for Fernandinho and spoke last week about his desire to extend the stay of one of his on-field generals, revealing talks between the two parties are ongoing.

Fernandinho has now disclosed there is a clause in his existing contract, which was signed in January 2018, which will mean a 12-month extension is triggered automatically.

Whether he reaches those targets or not, the Brazilian anticipates he will remain in Manchester until at least the summer of 2021.

“Conversations have already started, we talked about it last month. I am close to reaching those goals and renewing the contract, but we can only confirm it after signing,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“The club have already shown interest in me staying, I have also shown [my interest] in staying.”

Fernandinho went on to state that he had no problems with his current role in the City side and views himself operating in defence for the remainder of his time at the club.

The Citizens brought in Rodri in the summer to operate in the holding role in midfield, while Ilkay Gundogan has also taken on a deep-lying role due to Fernandinho’s move into defence.