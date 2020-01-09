Sane taking steps towards Man City return

Manchester City

Share







Leroy Sane will visit his German doctors next week in the hope of resuming first-team training duties at Manchester City during the next fortnight.

The Germany winger has proved a big miss for Pep Guardiola’s team since suffering a cruciate ligament injury last August in the Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Sane was also at the centre of major transfer talk, with German giants Bayern Munich seeing their £100m offer rebuffed by officials at the Etihad.

The rapid 23-year-old continues to be linked with a summer move to the Allianz Arena – and the Bavarians will certainly be keeping an eye on how he performs later on in the season.

It’s understood Sane is scheduled for a ‘green light’ appraisal in the coming days from doctors in his homeland, with the former Schalke starlet ready to rejoin the main group before the end of this month.

Guardiola revealed earlier this week that the player was working well at their CFA training base and his return will certainly prove to be a huge boost to the Catalan tactician.

The City boss said: “I think he is close. I spoke with him two days ago and he said to me he is training alone with the ball. He is doing incredibly well.

“His knee looks really good, so I don’t think it is going to take too much time to come back to train with us. I think in the next few weeks he can come back. He is in the last stages.”

👕| Leroy Sané is expected to join training with the rest of the squad before the end of this month! 🙌🏻#InSané 🔥⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKDzEPYDyB — City Chief (@City_Chief) January 7, 2020

City travel to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 at the end of February although the club’s own medical staff are refusing to set Sane a firm playing date.

Sane has consistently rebuffed City’s offer of a new contract although there is little doubt he could yet make a huge impact on the team’s quest for more silverware this term when fit.