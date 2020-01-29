Jesus reassures City that he’s here to stay

Gabriel Jesus has reassured Manchester City supporters that he is happy at the club and he has no plans to leave anytime soon.

Brazil international Jesus has certainly proven a success since arriving at City from Palmeiras in 2017, as he has scored 61 goals in 131 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, the 22-year-old has had to play second fiddle to Sergio Aguero for most of that time and has never started more than 19 games in a single Premier League season as a result.

Jesus admits his lack of playing time is sometimes not ideal, but he is happy to accept the position he is in for the time being and he certainly feels he is in the right place to continue his development.

“I feel this is the best place for me to develop, if not I wouldn’t have come,” he told City’s official website.

“I am here. Sometimes I am happy, sometimes I am not but that’s normal because I want to play.

“Sometimes I can understand why I don’t but I try to do my best every day. I will do my best every day because I want to stay here and I want to help my team-mates.”

The forward reminded everyone of his abilities during City’s FA Cup fourth round victory over Fulham last weekend, as he netted twice in the 4-0 win to take his tally for the season to 16 across all competitions, despite starting just 19 games.

With Aguero’s contract at the Etihad Stadium due to expire at the end of next season and the indication being that he will then leave the club, it would appear the door is open for Jesus to take over as City’s leading striker.

However, Jesus may well have to make do with a place on the bench once again when City take on rivals Manchester United in the second-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.