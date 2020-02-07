Parisians consider move for unwanted City left-back

Plenty of eyebrows were raised after Manchester City allowed the Spanish defender to leave, having only re-signed their former academy graduate last summer from PSV Eindhoven for £6m.

Angelino looks to have played his last game for boss Pep Guardiola, manging just 12 appearances this term despite injury issues to fellow left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Aleks Zinchenko.

The 23-year-old seemingly aimed a jibe at the English champions earlier this week, telling Kicker magazine: “I didn’t get many opportunities at the last club, so I had to look for new chances.”

City decided to trigger their low buyback option before it ran out at Eindhoven, having seen Angelino attract plenty of interest due to his eye-catching displays in the Eredivisie.

It’s understood officials at PSG had made an enquiry for the player last summer and City felt it only prudent to bring him back to Manchester and protect their investment.