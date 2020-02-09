Manchester City can strengthen without me says Guardiola

Manchester City

Share







Pep Guardiola says he has not given much thought to revamping his Manchester City squad in the summer and is focused on the here and now.

City are expected to make some changes for next term after a disappointing Premier League title challenge this time round.

Guardiola’s side, who began the campaign with hopes of winning a third successive league crown, trail current leaders Liverpool by 22 points, and a spending spree to help close the gap back up, has been suggested.

Despite a disappointing title defence, City remain a very good side, but one or two additions in key areas will be needed, particularly defence, and no doubt work is going on behind the scenes to identify suitable players.

However, Guardiola says he is not concerning himself with recruitment right now and he is focused on the rest of the season as City chase Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory as well as second place in the Premier League.

The mini mid-winter break has come at a good time for the boss ⚽️ 💬 @marathonbet

🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/arrAMLu3xy — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2020

“Of course we have to do something because David (Silva) is leaving and in some positions we are going to do it, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult and still there are two or three months, and two or three months can change a lot of things,” Guardiola said.

“There are incredible nice things still to fight for. We are in a final in two or three weeks to win one more title and we have the FA Cup, the league to try and finish second in and fight for qualification for the Champions League next season, and two big games against Real Madrid.”

Guardiola’s own long-term future is unclear. The Spaniard is contracted only to the end of next season and there has been speculation he could leave even sooner.

Guardiola, however, insists that his situation will have little bearing on players when they consider whether to join City or not.

He added: “That’s not the only reason they come here – because I am here. I think the club is big enough and good enough to be attractive for players who want to play in the way we do, or they watch TV and see us and we have played against them.”

City host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Raheem Sterling is out with a hamstring injury and Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended.

Benjamin Mendy and John Stones, who have both missed the last four games, have been in training.