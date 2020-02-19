Manchester City v West Ham United team news

Manchester City

Share







Manchester City could welcome back Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy to their squad for the home game against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Following a difficult week for the club which has seen them his with a two-year ban from European competition, Pep Guardiola’s men return to action in the re-arranged Premier League fixture with the Hammers.

A win would certainly come as a boost, but with City 22 points behind leaders Liverpool and a crucial Champions League encounter against Real Madrid on the horizon, it will be interesting see what side Guardiola puts out.

However the return of the trio is a definite boost and getting some game time into them could be the order of the day.

Sane has not featured this season since suffering a serious knee injury in the Community Shield in August, Laporte has played just once since recovering from his long-term knee injury and Mendy has missed the last four games due to an unspecified knock.

Elsewhere Raheem Sterling is sidelined with a hamstring problem and City are keen to ensure he is fully fit for the clash with Real. Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended after his dismissal in the recent defeat at Tottenham and sits out.

West Ham will be hopeful the extra rest due to the rescheduling of the game will mean Felipe Anderson is fit to start.

The playmaker is back in training following a back issue and could return to the starting line-up.

There is less chance of Andriy Yarmolenko being involved as he struggles with a thigh injury, while Jarrod Bowen is still awaiting his Hammers debut following his January move from Hull, and David Moyes seems reluctant to hand him it tonight.

The Hammers sit 18th in the Premier League standings but could jump above both Aston Villa and Bournemouth if they could somehow pick up all three points against City.