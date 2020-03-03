Sane tipped to make Manchester City return against Owls

Manchester City

Share







Leroy Sane could make his first-team return against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night at Hillsborough.

The Manchester City and Germany winger suffered no ill-effects after turning out for the Citizens’ Under-23 side in a 4-2 win over Arsenal last Friday.

Sane managed to complete 57 minutes – his first taste of competitive action since he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the Community Shield victory over Liverpool at Wembley last August.

He was assessed by the club’s medical staff on Monday afternoon and Pep Guardiola will make a final assessment later on Tuesday before deciding whether to include the 24-year-old in his squad to take on the Owls.

Sane is hopeful of making the substitutes bench and is desperate to get some more minutes under his belt, with the small matter of a derby game to come this Sunday against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

🗣 Leroy Sane: "It felt really good. It was good to get a general feeling of how it is to be back on the pitch and how quick it can all be. There's still a gap until I'm 100% and on the level I was before. There's no doubt about that, but generally, everything feels good." #MCFC pic.twitter.com/2nAHnhtfyv — Fanzine (@Fanzinecom) February 29, 2020

The flying German has been back in full training for almost three weeks and his long-awaited return to action will be a massive boost to City at the business end of the season.

City collected the League Cup trophy for the third consecutive year in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley, with Sane seen joining in with the post-match celebrations.

And the Manchester giants currently hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid, ahead of their Champions League round of 16, second-leg tie at the Etihad later this month.

German giants Bayern Munich will certainly been interested to see if Sane can quickly recover his top form over the remaining weeks of the campaign.

They had lined up a £100m move for the former Schalke starlet before his injury misery, with suggestions the Bavarians could try their luck again this summer with a cheeky lower offer in light of Sane entering the final year of his contract.