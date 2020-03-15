Manchester City tracking Fenerbahce midfield starlet

Manchester City

Share







Manchester City are among the clubs tracking Fenerbahce youngster Omer Faruk Beyaz and hope to win the race for his signature.

The 16-year-old has not made a first-team appearance for the Turkish outfit yet, but that is not stopping City and some of Europe’s top clubs from showing an interest.

Arch rivals Manchester United are known to be keen along with Barcelona and Juventus, but reports in the Sunday press are suggesting that City are in the box seat to land him.

City have stepped up their scouting operations in Turkey and that is when attacking midfielder Beyaz has popped up on the radar.

Fener now fear they are set to lose the talented youngster as his contract will expire in June 2021 and they have yet to secure his future, which leaves the door open.

Fenerbahce attacking midfielder, Omer Faruk Beyaz (16) has been attracting the attention of Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona. [@EfsaneFotospor via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/z6qXvTcUgl — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 14, 2020

It has happened before. Merih Demiral came through their academy ranks but was snatched away by Italian champions Juventus and there is the possibility of it happening again.

City are always in the hunt for players who can step in an do an immediate job, but they also have one eye on the future and Beyaz is said to be one of the hottest prospects around.

City have work to do to lure the youngster away and convince him to head to the Etihad Stadium, but they are ready to give it a good shot.

In the meantime, Blues officials are also said to be working on a deal to get Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish on board.

With the Premier League suspended for now due to the coronavirus, there is much uncertainty over where both Villa and Grealish will be playing their football next season.

It could be at City as he remains a target for Pep Guardiola, but again Manchester United are also in the hunt.