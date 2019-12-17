United set to break the bank for Haaland

Manchester United have reportedly offered to pay Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Halaand an astonishing £215,000-per-week, according to sources in Germany.

The Red Devils seem upbeat that the talented 19-year-old is tempted to go to Old Trafford, following boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s flying visit to meet with his representatives last Friday.

Haaland was also spotted last week at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig, but Solskjaer is likely to win the race if it does indeed come down to who is offering the biggest pay packet.

It is understood United told his camp they were prepared to pay the teenager a basic salary of £10m-per-year – almost 10 times the amount he presently earns.

Solskjaer attended a recruitment meeting at United’s Carrington training base last Thursday, receiving the green light to go and get his man.

Haaland has the whole of Europe sitting up after scoring 24 goals in 22 games this season, including eight in six Champions League appearances.

United are desperate to bolster their attacking options after selling Romelu Lukaku in the summer to Inter Milan for £75m, currently still burning a hole in their pocket.

However, they might not need to use the majority of it – Haaland, reputedly, has a £20m release clause that is only active during next month’s transfer window.

It could be well be why United are able to push the financial boat out when it comes to offering the starlet the type of wages usually only reserved for established elite players.

Solskjaer gave Haaland his senior debut when the pair were together at Molde, with United insiders admitting the Norwegian pairing do share a ‘close bond’.

The United chief certainly made it clear over the weekend that Haaland has made his mind up on where his next career step is.

Solskjaer said: “He knows what he wants to do and he knows what he is going to do. So I don’t have to give any advice to any other teams’ players.”