How many more setbacks before Pogba is shown the door?

Manchester United

Paul Pogba is no nearer to making a return to action, and following another ‘setback’ it is about time Manchester United cut their losses.

The Pogba circus has been going on for far too long and the time has come for United to get rid as soon as the transfer window opens in January.

The Frenchman has made it clear on more than one occasion that he would prefer to be playing his football elsewhere, namely Real Madrid, but for now he remains at Old Trafford without kicking a ball.

Pogba has not played since September as he continues to be troubled by an ankle injury and the club revealed he would do well to return before Christmas. That is now extremely unlikely because, surprise, surprise, he has suffered another setback.

The Red Devils have revealed that he picked up a sickness bug over the weekend that has put the brakes on his return and it will probably be the new year before he is able to return.

Paul Pogba's Man Utd comeback following injury has been delayed by illness 👉 https://t.co/VK1Rjy6bFM pic.twitter.com/coGSZbDvfq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2019

To make even more of a mockery of the situation, Pogba was all over social media at the weekend, partying at his brother’s wedding when there was no sign of him suffering from the bug that has prevented him from continuing his rehabilitation from the ankle injury.

The wedding was on Friday, the ‘illness’ was picked up Saturday, and got worse on Sunday. Who are they trying to kid?

A world record transfer fee was paid to Juventus for his services in 2016 but that all came after he had left Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2012, supposedly under the influence of agent Mino Raiola.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to stand by the player publically and insists he is still a part of his plans when he is fit and available. Problem is, he never is.

It is clear Pogba has other ideas and is trying to force his way out of United and get the move to Real in the January transfer window.

The suggestion is that United will not back down and will refuse to sell. But surely the time has come to just get rid at a good price and spend the money elsewhere. He is absolutely no use to Manchester United at the moment and is quite the opposite. His wages are bleeding the club dry and they are getting nothing in return.

This whole saga smells of a player that is refusing to play for the club in the hope he will get his wish of a move when the window re-opens in a few weeks’ time. It has been one thing after another with Pogba and surely United cannot put up with it for much longer.