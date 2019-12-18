Young still has new deal hopes – report

Manchester United

Share







Ashley Young is not ruling out being handed a new 12-month deal to remain at Manchester United despite reports he is now surplus to requirements.

The veteran full-back is in the final year of his contract and the suggestion is the Red Devils now want his £130,000-per-week deal off the wage bill.

However, United insiders have stated a decision has not been made and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be allowed the final say, with the Norwegian still a fan of the 34-year-old.

Young arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in 2011 from Aston Villa and is now one of the senior voices in the dressing room – a point not lost on his manager.

United are increasingly moving towards a younger squad but Young remains a decent option and has made it clear he still thinks be can do a job when asked as the Red Devils target a top-four spot.

The Manchester giants have said goodbye to a lot of experienced players in the last few seasons and Solskjaer does not want to be rushed into a decision at this stage.

Manchester United to release Ashley Young at end of the season ✍ @jamesrobsonES https://t.co/w01ayMM9sS — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 16, 2019

It is understood talks will take place towards the end of January, with Young knowing he will have no shortage of takers if he becomes available on a free transfer next summer.

There are whispers behind the scenes that Young may even be willing to accept a pay cut to prolong his career at United into a tenth season, as long as he can make some of it up through bonuses.

That is something the club’s money men have introduced before when deciding whether to retain players heading into the twilight of their careers.

Young has made 253 appearances and scored 18 goals for United, winning one Premier League title during his time, although he has not had the best of luck with injuries during the last couple of campaigns.