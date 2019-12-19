Gomes looks Italy bound

Manchester United

Share







Angel Gomes looks increasingly likely to quit Manchester United next summer with Juventus keen to talk to the young forward next month.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has six months remaining on his present agreement and has rebuffed the Red Devils’ offer of a new five-year deal worth around £25,000-per-week before bonuses.

Gomes has previously been heralded as one of the brightest talents to come off the United conveyor belt in recent years, making his senior debut against Crystal Palace back in 2017.

There is certainly plenty of angst behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford that the teenager is able to talk to interested clubs on the continent in January, with Juve believed to be especially keen to recruit Gomes.

United would be entitled to a development fee at a tribunal, although boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still trying to get Gomes to see that his future is best served by staying at the Theatre of Dreams.

Gomes has made just one Premier League appearance this campaign and turned out for United’s under-21 team in a 3-2 loss to Tranmere in the Football League trophy at the beginning of the month.

The pacy Londoner has kept his own counsel and has maintained a low-profile on his social media platforms in recent weeks, suggesting a parting of the ways at the end of this season is very much on the cards.

Angel Gomes has removed #mufc from his bio and most of his United pictures from his Instagram. On the move? pic.twitter.com/vZauzgrvyl — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 15, 2019

Gomes has seen academy pals Mason Greenwood and James Garner rewarded with lucrative new deals last month, so it does seem perplexing he doesn’t want to follow suit.

Juventus, however, can certainly offer him a bigger pay packet at this stage in his development and can also evidence how Paul Pogba rose to global prominence with the Old Lady.

The France midfielder ran down his deal at United in similar fashion back in 2012, before the Manchester giants paid a then world-record fee of £89m to bring him back to England from Turin just four years later.